The Company Store LaCrosse Medium Warmth Bright Green Full Down Comforter

A tried-and-true American classic just got even better. Synonymous with comfort, craftsmanship, and value for generations, our LaCrosse comforter is a luxury everyone in your family can enjoy year after year. We've upgraded the shell, which is now crafted of fine, 295-thread count cotton twill for the ultimate in lightweight durability and a silky-soft hand, and expertly finished with double-needle top-stitching. Available in multiple comfort weights and countless colors, the comforter is filled with lofty 500-550 fill power down provides loft and warmth and 12 in. sewn-through box construction prevents the fill from shifting. A rigorous 6-step quality and purification process, which ensures our down is hypoallergenic-exceeding government regulations for cleanliness. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Bright Green.