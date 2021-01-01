The Company Store LaCrosse LoftAIRE Medium Warmth Sea Mist Twin Down Alternative Comforter

A tried-and-true American classic. Synonymous with comfort, craftsmanship, and value for generations and assembled in the USA, our LaCrosse comforter is a luxury you can enjoy year after year. Available in multiple comfort weights and countless colors, this comforter is filled with our exclusive LoftAIRE fill an exclusive high-quality, non-allergenic synthetic microfiber that mimics the loftiness and insulating properties of down. It's wrapped in a 295-thread count cotton twill for the ultimate in lightweight durability and a silky-soft hand. Exclusively by the Company Store. Color: Sea Mist.