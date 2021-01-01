The Company Store LaCrosse LoftAIRE Down Alternative Mocha Cotton Throw Blanket, Brown

A simple must have. Our LaCrosse LoftAIRE throw provides a layer of cozy, lightweight warmth that's perfect year-round. Ideal for travel when you get chilly on an airplane or in the backseat on road trips. The shell is crafted of fine, 295-thread count cotton twill for the ultimate in lightweight durability and an unbelievably silky-soft hand. Its filled with 500-550 fill power LoftAIRE an exclusive, high-quality, non-allergenic, synthetic microfiber that mimics the loftiness and insulating properties of down and expertly stitched in an 8-in. double-diamond pattern that ensures the fill stays in place and finished with a 1 in. self-binding. Exclusively by the Company Store. Color: Mocha.