LACOMA Round Mouse Pad and Coasters Set, Dog Paws American Flag Design Mouse Pad, Non-Slip Rubber Base Mouse Pads for Laptop and Computer, Cute.

?MousePad Size? 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.1 inch ( 200mm x 200mm x 2.5mm), Package Included: 1 x Mouse pad & 1 x Cup Coaster, Note: We configure a Cup Coaster for each mouse pad (same pattern).Personalized Mouse Pad & Cup Coaster? Unique awesome patterns, bright colors, best gift ideas. Let our mouse pad and Cup Coaster bring a wonderful feeling to your office life. Ultra-smooth Surface? Texture is denser with 230°F and high pressure treatment. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Great for your laptop, computers & PC. Non-slip rubber base? Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. Wide Applicability? Portable perfect size for work and game, suittable for all style desktop, laptop, office, home, computer, keyboard and mice.