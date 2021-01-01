From alcott hill
Lachapelle 89" Wide Faux Leather Reversible Corner Sectional
This corner sectional will fit for the large gathering and will serve it purposefully. Luxuriate in style with a Lachapelle reversible sectional that features a minimalist design with accent studding trim on the armrest. The tightly upholstered bonded leather features a matte finish surface complementary to a contemporary fashioned living room. This comprises a wide sitting option consisting of a reversible left/right loveseat wedge and a 3 seat sofa. Fabric: Brown Faux Leather