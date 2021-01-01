Lacey Loft Bed by Ochine

Country : VietnamInclude : Loft Bed w/Desk (Twin) * 1Product Size : 83" x 45" x 74"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : TransitionalRomance : You could not ask for more when you have the Lacey twin size loft bed. A working station in the bedroom, gives your children plenty of room to sleep, study, and relax in one compact space. Safety full-length rails surround the sleeping area so even the most restless sleepers will remain safe as they sleep, while its reversible ladder will allow easy climb. This multi-functional bed will be the best choice in any kid's room.Product Details : KD, Twin Loft Bed : Desk with Cork-Board Panel : 14 Slat System : Reversible Side Ladder/Opening : Full Length Guard-Rail (Top Bed) : Not ConvertibleColor : WhiteMaterials : Wood (Poplar), MDF, PlyStorage : Includes Desk & Cork-Board Back PanelStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Overall Bunk+Ladder Size: 83"~104" x 45" x 74"H (Ladder Clearance: 21 in, Ladder Size: 67"H) : Clearance under the Rail: 56 in : Desk Clearance Between Floor & Desk 32 in. (Desk to Base Bed: 24 in.)NW CTN (LBS) : -Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 165Lbs (Top Bed NOT be used for children under 6 years of age.)