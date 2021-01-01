From sealy
Sealy Lacey Foam Firm - Mattress in a Box, Twin Xl, Gray
Advertisement
An upgrade in cooling comfort, this design features a thicker layer of ComfortSense™ Gel Memory Foam, layered with breathable gel foams to deliver body-hugging support. The soft knit cover with SealyChill™ is cool-to-the-touch, while Surface-Guard Technology™ keeps the mattress protected. Available in a Soft or Firm feel.Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Mattress In A Box, Memory FoamIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Cooling Layer, Dust Mite Barrier, Foam LayerAdditional Information: Conforms To Body, Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Relieves Pressure Points, Eliminates Motion TransferManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: Twin XlMeasurements: 80 Length/Inches, 39 Width/Inches, 13 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 500 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: FirmMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 39 Width/Inches, 80 Length/Inches, 22 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US