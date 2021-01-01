LAC9000298 Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD USB 30 USB 20 Compatible Drop Shock Dust Rain Resistant Shuttle Drive For Mac And PC.

Best Quality Guranteed. Travel with massive capacity of up to 5TB in an ultra compact portable external hard Drive For those who have a need for Speed, seamlessly connect to USB 3. 0 computers and transfer content Fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s Trek confidently with an external Hard Drive that offers all terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance Take advantage of a complimentary 1 month membership to the Adobe creative cloud all apps plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included 2 year limited