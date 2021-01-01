Labels by WrapIt Storage Oval MultiColor 36 Pack Write On Cord Labels Wire Labels Tags and Wire Tags for Management and Identification for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Tired of unplugging the wrong cord? We were! Avoid the frustration with Labels Quickly and Easily Identify Cords, s, Wires and More: These identifiers are perfect as cord labels for electronics, computer labels, charger labels, network labels, ethernet labels, wiring labels, wire tags, speaker wire labels, audio labels and for anywhere else you need management Easy to Write On: Surface is easy to write on with a pen No Sticky Residue: These cord labels feature hook and loop closure so there is no sticky residue left over from other tags or identifiers Includes: 36 1.19-in. x.63-in. Labels + 30-Day Money Back Guarantee