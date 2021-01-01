Personalized Planet Labels - Red & Blue Patriotic Personalized Return Address Labels

Red & Blue Patriotic Personalized Return Address Labels. Bring a patriotic touch to your letters with these address stickers that are personalized just for you. Includes 48 stickers (12 stickers per sheet)Full graphic text: God bless America. (personalized name, personalized address).2.5'' diameterSticky adhesive paperImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.