Label Printer LabelWriter 450 Turbo Direct Thermal Label Printer Fast Printing Great for Labeling Filing Mailing Barcodes and More Home amp.

Best Quality Guranteed. TURBO LABELING AND PRINTING: Create and print up to 71 4 line address, shipping, file folder and barcode labels, name badges, and more per minute ELIMINATE THE WASTE AND HASSLE OF SHEET LABELS: The Label Writer 450 Turbo prints precise quantities without difficulty NEVER BUY INK AGAIN: Direct Thermal printing technology eliminates the cost of ink and toner EASILY CUSTOMIZE AND PRINT LABELS: Create labels directly from text in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Google Contacts USE WITH AUTHENTIC LABELS: For best performance, use Label Writer Labels in a variety of sizes The maximum width of labels for LW450 unit is 2.2 inches