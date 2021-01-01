Label Maker Case Customized for Brother PTouch PTD210 EasytoUse Label Maker mesh Pocket for The Label Tape Handle for Easy Carrying

Best Quality Guranteed. Perfectly fit: Label Maker Case customized for Brother P-touch, PTD210 Featured Design: Compact light weight case with contrast green zipper color to match the color of your Brother P-touch, PTD210 Label Maker Assured Protection: Semi-hard carrying case protecting the device from shock, shake, scratch. PEVA materials with pressure or hit absorbing and water resistant User friendly design: Strong compact light weight case with mesh pocket for the Label Tape, cord, charger and other small carrying on items Worry-free Guaranteed: offer 100% refund with quality problem. Only protective case for sales only, Device or accessories sold separately. CLICK the orange button to buy. Share with your review later on.