LABE Car Navigation Screen Protector Compatible with Cadillac XT5 XT6 2020 2021 9H Tempered Glass/Precision Cutting/Scratch-Resistant/no air Bubbles

Specially designed for Cadillac XT5 XT6 2020 2021, the largest compatible screen. 0.25mm ultra-thin does not affect sensitivity and feels smooth. Scratch resistance; impact resistance. Using high-quality tempered glass material, high hardness, high optical clarity, restore the color of the picture, and bring you the original visual enjoyment. It is easy to install, without any bubbles, and has an automatic adsorption function when installing the glass screen protector, which can be completed with the touch of a finger. If your airbag is deployed, it can minimize the splashing of the interior glass in the event of an accident.