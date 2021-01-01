Trademark Fine Art 'Lab Basket' Canvas Art by Christopher Nick

Artist: Christopher NickSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features three puppies inside a basket. Christopher Nick was born and raised in rural Oklahoma and received his formal art training at the Atelier LeSueuer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Atelier school system is based on the curriculum of training the artist in the tradition of the old masters. Mr. Nicks training descends directly from the 17th century artist Jacques Louis David. Christopher was then able to refine his skills by copying old master paintings in the collection of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. After completing several highly finished copies, he continued his training by apprenticing in the studio of the national illustrator Mike Wimmer. Christopher became Mr. Wimmers full time assistant before branching out on his own as a full time professional artist. He has worked successfully with numerous publishing houses such as: Simon Schuster, Holt-Reinhart Winston, Scholastic and American Greeting. His most recent advertising campaign has been with McDonalds and Dr. Peppers 35th anniversary poster. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.