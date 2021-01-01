La Vita È Bella - Textual Art on Print Canvas

This canvas is basically a hand-painted painting made by one of this manufacturer's skilled artists using the highest quality oil paint and canvas. This painting is handcrafted by a single talented artist from start to finish. The use of such highly skilled artists not only assures the quality and consistency of the painting, which means that the artwork has its own unique aspect. Afterward, this painting is taken in high resolution.Features:Ready to hangUniquePrinting on canvas stretched on woodOil paintings high-resolution photoGallery wrappedProduct Type: Textual ArtPrint Type: Textual ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Style: TraditionalOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalShape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: CanadaSubject: Inspirational Quotes & SayingsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Fashion AccessoriesOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: ChristianityMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Oil PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: La Vita È BellaEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedTextual Art Transcript: La Vita E bellaDiscoverability: HiddenSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 36" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 7.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D