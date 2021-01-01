La Roche-Posay HydraphaseHA Light Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer for 72hr Hydration - 1.69oz

La Roche-Posay HydraphaseHA Light Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer for face immediately plumps skin, providing radiant-looking skin and long-lasting 72 HR hydration. Facial moisturizer has been enhanced with naturally derived hyaluronic acid from Green Technology* and La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Spring Water. This hyaluronic acid moisturizer for dry and normal to combination skin is packaged in a unique airless pump-dispenser for optimum protection of the formula while also being packaged in a 100percent recyclable box. HydraphaseHA is taking a major step forward in sustainability by being produced in a carbon-neutral factory using 100percent green-sourced gas and electricity. This hyaluronic acid face cream is dermatologist tested for safety, allergy tested, oil-free, non comedogenic and suitable for sensitive skin. How to Use: Apply moisturizer after cleansing to face and neck morning and/or evening. Unique airless pump-dispenser. *Biofermentation process using plant sugars