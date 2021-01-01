Ballarini La Patisserie Non-Stick Round Springform Pan

Ballarini specializes in premium cookware inspired by the rich tradition of Italian cuisine. The new La Patisserie Bakeware collection extends Ballarini's nonstick expertise into the world of baking. Durable, pre-coated steel construction offers even heating without hot spots for perfectly golden-brown baked goods – each piece of bakeware is designed with the optimal thickness in mind. The CORTAN nonstick coating ensures effortless release, preventing your baked goods from sticking to the pan. Resistant to high temperatures, this long-lasting coating is healthfully PFOA-free. Proudly made in Italy, everyone is a pastry chef when cooking with Ballarini La Patisserie Bakeware.