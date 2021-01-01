From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art "La Maison Moderne" Canvas Art, 35x47
Advertisement
Trademark Fine Art "La Maison Moderne" Canvas Art, 35x47:Ready to hangHigh qualityPrinted using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking processReproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originalsGiclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectorsGallery wrapped so that the canvas wraps around the sides and hides the wooden frameAllows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting