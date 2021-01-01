Unique Loom La Jolla Trellis Blue 4' 0 x 6' 0 Area Rug

Add to your home with the fun Unique Loom La Jolla Collection 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug. This loomed rug has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it won't discolor. It has a floral pattern, so you can introduce blossom-filled decor into your room. Crafted with polypropylene, it will be an extremely durable option for your living space. It is designed with blue elements to help bring a fresh style into your color scheme.