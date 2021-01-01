La Jolla Sofa 01-3950-33-40

Body Fabric: 7091-71 Grade C |.The architectural lines of La Jolla offer a casual interpretation of contemporary living, and a look that blends seamlessly with any outdoor environment. The horizontal Pan-Asian design theme is softened by graceful radius corners and plush upholstered seating. Crafted from sustainably-sourced Indonesian teak, designs feature a custom finish that enriches the character of the wood while offering superior protection from natural elements. Resilient faux slate tops on occasional tables add textural interest, while an array of performance fabrics offer styling options ranging from an understated neutral aesthetic to a bold design statement. The Vintage finish on La Jolla offers a sophisticated taupe-gray patina that blends beautifully with performance fabrics in neutral color palettes, which are extremely popular. The protective finish enhances the look while minimizing the normal maintenance associated with natural teak. Accent pillows shown are optional.