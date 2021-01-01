Unique Loom La Jolla Floral Orange 4' 0 x 6' 0 Area Rug, Rust Red

Add comfort to your home with the Unique Loom La Jolla Collection 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug has a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and fade-resistant materials. It has a floral print, so you can add a botanical-inspired vibe into your room. Designed with red features, this rectangular rug is great if you are looking to add some warmth to your decor. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, making it a durable option for any living space. Color: Rust Red.