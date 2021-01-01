La Belle S5 Pendant Light by Prandina - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (1003000643026)

The La Belle S5 Pendant Light is characterized by its playful design and delicate features. When illuminated, its transparent outer diffuser diffuser emanates a luminous iridescence, giving La Belle the feeling of depth in space. Made of transparent methacrylate and offered in three colors, La Belle is available as a single pendant, but is ideal for hanging in clusters to enhance its chromatic variations. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Color: Grey. Finish: Transparent Grey