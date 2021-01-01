From cal lighting
Cal Lighting LA-60003DK-4R Desk 2 Light Buffet Table Lamp with (2) USB Ports Brushed Steel Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Cal Lighting LA-60003DK-4R Desk 2 Light Buffet Table Lamp with (2) USB Ports FeaturesLamp features USB ports and outlets on lamp for any home bedroom or officeConstructed from durable metalComes with a linen pyramid shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredLamp base includes electrical outlet and USB portFixture is not capable of being dimmedOn / Off switchETL rated for dry locationsCovered under CAL Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 26"Width: 11"Product Weight: 9.24 lbsCord Length: 72"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 11"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Steel