Premier Copper Products L700 Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Premier Copper Products L700 Single Light 4" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesPendant is hand crafted so slight variations in color and size may occurConstructed of 99.7% pure recycled copperIncludes a copper shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredAdjustable Black 53" cord includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufactures warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 7"Maximum Hanging Height: 53"Width: 4"Depth: 4"Product Weight: 2.75 lbsCord Length: 53"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 4"Shade Depth: 4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Oil Rubbed Bronze