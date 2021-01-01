Sedona by Lynx L500PSFR-NG Pre-Assembled 46000 BTU 30 Inch Wide Natural Gas Free Standing Grill with Rotisserie and ProSear Infrared Burner Stainless

Sedona by Lynx L500PSFR-NG Pre-Assembled 46000 BTU 30 Inch Wide Natural Gas Free Standing Grill with Rotisserie and ProSear Infrared Burner It is strongly recommended that natural gas appliances be professionally installed.Features: 46000 BTU output will make quick work of your outdoor cooking733 square inches of cooking areaMeticulously constructed of welded stainless steel to help reduce grease and moisture buildupElectronic ignition with battery backup for easy lightingCeramic briquettes help distribute radiant heat evenlyStainless steel grilling surfaceThermometer in hood to monitor grill temperatureHalogen grill lights and blue LED control dial illumination for easier grilling in the darkProduct Technologies: Rotisserie with Infrared Burner: Ideal for cooking large pieces of meat, a rotisserie's rotation will distribute juices throughout the meat rather than cooking them out. The heat from an infrared burner penetrates meat for great results. The motor, spit rod and forks are included. ProSear Infrared Burner: An infrared burner is great for searing meat with fewer flame-ups. Everything else you can grill can also be cooked on an infrared burner at a higher speed.Specifications: Width: 30"Height: 49-1/4"Depth: 25"BTU Output: 46000Total Cooking Area: 733 sq. in.Number Of Burners: 3Control Type: Turn KnobBurner Style: Infrared, Stainless SteelSimilar Products: L500F-NG: Base modelL500FR-NG: With rotisserieL500PSF-NG: With ProSear Infrared BurnerL500PSFR-NG (This Model): With rotisserie and ProSear Infrared Burner Free Standing BBQ Grills Stainless Steel