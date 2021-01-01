Lynx Grills L36ATR-NG Professional 69000 BTU 36 Inch Wide Natural Gas Built-In Grill with All Trident Infrared Burners Stainless Steel Outdoor Cooking

Lynx Grills L36ATR-NG Professional 69000 BTU 36 Inch Wide Natural Gas Built-In Grill with All Trident Infrared Burners It is strongly recommended that natural gas appliances be professionally installed. Features: 69000 BTU total output from 3 Trident burners 935 square inches of cooking area for maximum cooking flexibility High-quality welded 304 stainless steel construction minimizes areas for moisture and grease to accumulate Hot surface ignition for reliably starting your grill Built-in configuration is ready to be placed into an outdoor kitchen Temperature in grill hood allows easy monitoring of internal temperature Illuminated grilling surface with turn dial illumination 3/8" round stainless steel grill surface for consistent cooking and simple cleaning Limited Lifetime Warranty Product Technologies: Trident Burner: Lynx' unique three-segment infrared burner responds instantly to changes in gas flow to allow for quick temperature changes. The burners require only simple maintenance--if allowed to preheat fully before cooking and kept lit for 5 minutes after cooking is complete, the accumulated ash may be simply brushed away. Rotisserie: The dual-position rotisserie is prepared to turn any larger cut of meat into a culinary masterpiece. The rotisserie includes a dedicated infrared back burner, a 3 speed motor, meat forks and a spit rod. Specifications: Width: 36" Height: 24-3/4" Depth: 25-3/8" Product Weight: 268 lbs BTU Output: 23000 Total Cooking Area: 935 sq. ft. Number Of Burners: 3 Control Type: Turn Knob Fuel Type: Natural Gas Burner Style: Infrared Built-In BBQ Grills Stainless Steel