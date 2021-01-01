From lucid
LUCID L300 Adjustable Bed Base with LUCID 10 Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress - Split King
Advertisement
Base: First-ever folding hinge makes shipping more affordable; easy assembly takes less than 5 minutes from box to bed; no expert assembly needed Base: Independent head incline: 0 - 60 degrees, foot incline 0 - 45 degrees; dual USB charging stations on both sides of bed base 2 Twin XL bases make a King, Dimensions Mattress Twin XL: 39" x 80" x 10" Mattress: Memory foam infused with bamboo charcoal and aloe vera eliminates odors, wicks away moisture, and cradles your body while you sleep Mattress: Individually-wrapped, high-quality steel coils provide soft and gentle comfort with a well-balanced layer of support 750-pound weight capacity and backed by a 10-year warranty against manufacturer defects