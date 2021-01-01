From collective design
Collective Design L28083DS Table Lamp, Grey, Whiten Brushed Nickel
Advertisement
This piece measures as 12.5"L x 12.5"W x 23.25"H and weighs 7 pounds Brushed nickel finish hardware and turn knob Requires 1 x 60 watt E26 Medium Base Incandescent Bulb (Not Included) UL certified in compliance with nationally recognized product safety standards This interior light is dry location rated and can be used in covered indoor areas such as hallways, bedrooms, offices, dining rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms., Weight: 7.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Collective Design