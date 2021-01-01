L238 SW AM FM Radio Portable Digital Battery Operated Radio with Neodymium Speaker Big Button Auto Save USB Flash Drive TF Card AUX Input MP3.

EASY ON THE EYES: 1) Easy to see rubber textured large buttons. Large clear digital display 2) Easy to use. No need to tune manually. One key to search all stations available. Up to 297 radio stations can be stored (X99 FM, X99 SW, X99 AM (MW)). PERFECT SOUND QUALITY: 3W neodymium speaker, provides a clear sound with a deep bass, and smooth treble. A small radio with a Big sound! PORTABLE: Only pocket size (31 * 126 * 73mm) and is equipped with a gray carrying strap, which can be hung virtually anywhere indoors and outdoors. Suitable for home use, and outdoor use. The park, The beach, On construction sites. KEEP AWAY FROM WATER. MULTI-BAND: Supporting FM (87.5-108MHz) / AM (MW) (522-1710KHz) / SW (2300-21950KHz). Pressing the 'M' key will switch the band frequency, allowing you to receive local stations no matter which country you go. (Attention: No Manual Memory/Delete Stations Function) CHARGING METHODS: adapter, compute