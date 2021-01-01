The ultra latch is a totally new concept in door entry hardware. Designed to be the most convenient, practical and aesthetically pleasing door latch you have ever used unlike bulky commercial push-pull latches, the ultra latch is designed to blend in beautifully in home and office settings. The ultra latch retrofits to most existing door cutouts. Designed to conform to the shape of the hand, ultra latch is ideal for individuals with impairments. Convenient for anyone. A mere half inch of latch movement easily opens any door. SOSS L18 UltraLatch Passage Satin Nickel Universal Passage Door Handle in Gray | L18-15