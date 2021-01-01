From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting L1513 Renwick 19" Tall LED Table Lamp Old Bronze Lamps Table Lamps
Hudson Valley Lighting L1513 Renwick 19" Tall LED Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metal(1) 4 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableDimmer switchUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18-1/2"Width: 16"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 2-1/4"Shade Width: 9-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: Yes Old Bronze