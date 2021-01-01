From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting L1440 Woodmere 32" Tall Buffet Table Lamp Aged Brass Lamps Table Lamps
Hudson Valley Lighting L1440 Woodmere 32" Tall Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from ceramicComes with a fabric shade(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsDimmer switchUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 31-1/2"Width: 17"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 11-1/4"Shade Width: 17"Shade Depth: 17"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass