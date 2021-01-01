From collective design

Collective Design L13272AM Table Lamp, Ivory Mercury

$48.43
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This item is rated for dry locations, meaning it can be used in an indoor area that is not normally subject to dampness. May include a location subject to temporary dampness provided ventilation is adequate to prevent any accumulation of moisture UL certified in compliance with nationally recognized product safety standards Requires 1 x 100 watt Incandescent bulb (not included) Package Dimension: 14"L x 12"W x 12"H, Manufacturer: Collective Design

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com