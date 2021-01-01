L-Shaped Study Office Desk

Feature: Computer desk is made out of a beautiful MDF that appearance and functionality are classy and efficient in home/office. Office desk in 3 piece,easy switch the two sides as your habit,which take full advantage of space and save space fits nicely into a room without taking up a ton of space. Office desk in very sturdy frame that is designed in an edgy architectural look to support all your office essentials,no serious shaking or movement, very stable and secure. Office desk foot cups height adjustment to keep the legs in same height, strong legs hold pc on top along with the monitors and peripherals, 2 monitors is available.Description: Product Name: corner computer office desk. Product color: black color. Product weight: 46.7 pounds. Material: high quality thick steel pipe, thick MDF. Product size: 49.2 x 18.9 x 28.7 inches (125x48x73 cm) Packing size: 51.2 x 23.6 x 4.5 inches (130x60x11.5 cm) The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included: 1 Home Office Corner Desk