Mydours L-Shaped PU Leather Desk Pad 53.2'Lx53.2'Lx15.7'W L-Shape Corner Workstation Computer Desk Mat Gaming Mouse Pad for Home and Office (Orange)

Features: * Multifunctional and durable, this large office L-shaped desk pad protects your desk from spills, dirt, or scratches while offering a soft and smooth surface for writing, typing, and using the mouse. * Measuring 45.3'L x 45.3'L x 15.7'W in size, this desk corner mat can accommodate your computer, keyboard, and mouse. * This computer desk blotter can be used on all types of desk surfaces including wood, glass, plastic. * Made of high quality and waterproof synthetic leather materials with an anti-slip underside to ensure it stays in place while working, writing, or typing. Easy to clean by wiping with a wet cloth. * This L shaped desk pad brings you a modern style ideal for any modern office and home. It is designed for multiple purposes, well fitted in the office for work, a playroom for board games, living room for family use, and more.