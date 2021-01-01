From genius tools
Genius Tools 16mm L-Shaped Hex Wrench 295mmL - 572916L
Advertisement
KEY WRENCH - 16mm L-Shaped Hex Wrench 295mmL SPECIFICATION - Overall length of 300mm (or 11.81 Inches) DURABLE MATERIALS - Made from Chromium-vanadium Steel Alloy for high strength and durability while having anti-corrosive properties TOOL ORGANIZATION - Sizes are stamped for permanent and easy identification of size SUPERIOR DESIGN - Heat treated through oil quenching which creates a tough durable exterior and superior inner core strength for a lifetime of professional use