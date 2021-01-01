L-Shaped Drawing Desk With 2 Shelves

L-shaped computer desk provides spacious storage space for your office supplies while leaving lots of surface space for the working area and it extended storage with back baffle preventing items from falling, which leaves plenty of surface space for working area. Double desk office table design with 2 seats, without interfering with each other. The hooks on the desk can easily hang things. Both headphones and backpacks can be hung, making it more convenient to add storage space to the desk. Multiple angle settings offer better posture for work. Our desk are specially designed with rounded corners to protect people from bumps or bruises, which is safer than those with square corners, making it possible for people to use our desk with more confidence. Puts the keyboard on the drawing board, watch the computer monitor for the comfortable experience of working and studying, relieving your physical fatigue and visual sensation. Together with adjustable desk leg pads and longer desk legs not only prevent scratching floors while moving the table, also ensure a supremely stable work platform. This L-Shaped Drawing Desk is not only a decorative piece to enhance the style of the whole room, but also an ideal addition to enrich your home decor.