PROGRESSIVE AUTOMATIONS L Shaped desks 90x60, Electric Large Standing Corner Height Adjustable Office Computer Desk - Corner Desk, Maple Woodline, SD-FLT-05-Black-DT-9060-MW-DA-01-Black

TRIPLE ELECTRIC MOTOR - 8 years of warranty for the large l shaped electric desk with highest lifting capacity in the market - 330 lbs and premium tabletop DURABLE AND WATER RESISTANT - the tabletops for this corner electric standing desk made of high-pressure laminate and have a long-lasting finish that protects from potential scratches and stains. It is beautiful and pleasant to touch. ANTI-COLLISION FEATURE - our 3 stages l shaped electric standing desk legs have strong steel design, quiet operation and precise movement COMPATIBLE WITH ACCESSORIES - create full set of home office l shaped desk adding under desk drawer, CPU-holder, and different cable management solutions specially designed for our Solo Ryser models at our Store. PERSONALIZED ERGONOMIC DESK - use the remote to program up to 4 memory positions. 3 stage height corner desk frames allow comfortable stand up work even for tall people.