Inbox Zero L-Shaped Desk Oak Top & Metal Frame With CPU Holder, Hook And Storage Side Pocket

Bring you a modern style desk suitable for any modern home. Ergonomic functions, like a large space cloth bag and detachable hook make you feel comfortable and relaxed. The hook can be used for schoolbags, earphones or others. The CPU holder also handles your worries while you place the computer. The L-shaped special design makes this computer desk different from other desks, it can provide more space saving, you can make full use of the desk space, and you can get documents and books to work easily. More importantly, the unique retro look makes your home office more prominent. Color (Top/Frame): Distressed Brown/Black