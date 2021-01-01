TONYA HOME INC L-Shaped Desk 66 in., Industrial Sturdy Corner Computer Home Office Desk with Shelves, Black

This L-Shaped computer desk is designed for multi-purpose. This L computer desk you can put in your gaming room, home office, study room, bedroom, living room, workstation, workbench or dorm etc. Features: 2 Mixed color desktop - The rustic brown and black make this L shaped desk look so modern with industrial style.It is the best choice as an L-shaped gaming desk, L shaped workstation desk, L computer desk. 2-Tier Storage Shelves - This L desk with shelves can meet all you demand when you want to put some books or snacks underneath the desk. L Shaped or U shaped for your choice - If you buy one desk you get a simple corner desk, but if you buy 2, you can sure get a U shaped desk.