L-Shape Computer Desk,Oak + Wood

This L-shaped desk stands out with its modern, sleek and refreshing appearance. Founded atop the stylish white metal leg, in L-shape the spacious desk provides a comfortable working environment that promotes productivity. The carefully polished wood finish of the desktop is smooth and delicate. The overall design of this desk is well-thought as its unique frame leg not only invites visual delights but save more space for your leg— substantially optimize the comfort and the aesthetics. Color (Top/Frame): Brown/White