Max & Lily L Shape Bunk Bed with Bookcase and Desk, Twin, White

Superior Quality: Solid, knot free, New Zealand pine wood bed frame. Durable, non-toxic, low VOC finish Sturdy & Stable: High, 400-pound resting weight capacity per sleeping surface. Strong plywood slats with metal support bar Modern, Clean Design: Slatted headboard with flush, color matching hardware for a clean finish Space-saving: loft design opens up floor space. Total footprint (including ladder and desk on the outside) 96.5"L X 81.5"W X 68.5"H. Loft bed (Twin) measurements excluding ladder and desk : 81.5"L X 42.5"W X 68.5"H. At 68.5 inches high it can fit 8 foot ceilings. Underbed Height is 51.5 inches. Lower (Twin) bed size is 81.5"X 42.5"X 38.5"H Versatile: ladder, shelving unit and desk can be installed on left or right hand side during assembly. Desk can face outward Generous 14-inch safety guard rails. For best fit and safety, use with a 5-inch-thick mattress. Do not exceed a mattress thickness of 8 inches This bed meets or exceeds federal safety standards for children’s furniture