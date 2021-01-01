L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Kids' 80's BB Throw Pillow

The perfect pillow for every L.O.L. Surprise fan. It's 80s B.B.! She's a fan favorite L.O.L. Surprise! character and a member of the Pop Club. She's part of the L.O.L. Surprise! Remix collection, just like her big sister Pop B.B. This soft and cozy pillow looks just like Pop B.B., and she soft, textured fabric for her hair. It's so stylish and cool, perfect for adding fierce style to any room. And it's soft enough to cuddle up with or even take a nap. Get the coziest gift for the L.O.L. Surprise! fan in your life. Pattern: Fictitious Character.