WAC Lighting L-LED710F-35-AN Cartier LED Low Voltage Track Fixture, Antique Nickel
Spun aluminum body with black onyx Crystal aiming finial and clear lens For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, j/j2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer Title 24 Compliant (90CRI version). replaceable LED module High powered LED module (no lamp required): color Temp: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4000K, CRI: 85 or 90, rated hours: 60,000. Standards: UL & CUL listed for dry locations WAC Lighting is a responsible lighting company, responsibility is central to our culture. WAC is the leader in Solid State Lighting and products will consistantly produce superior performance. WAC is a reliable name that you can trust for superior quality, innovative technology and superlative service, Weight: 2.78 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting