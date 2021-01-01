From wac lighting
WAC Lighting L-LED23S-40-WT Logos Energy Star LED Track Fixture, White
Advertisement
Die Cast aluminum construction with easy in field change of beam angle and lockable hot aiming mechanism For use with 120V track. Track Fixture is available in H, j/j2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications Smooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an electronic low Voltage dimmer Energy Star rated, LED power: 23W, comparable: 39W HID metal halide up to 1,454 lumens High powered LED module (no lamp required): color Temp: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000K, CRI: 90, rated hours: 100,000. Standards: UL & CUL listed for dry locations Alternate beam angles may be ordered separately Replaceable LED modules 360 degree horizontal and 180 degree vertical aiming Lockable hot aiming mechanism Wide variety of light distribution and color temperatures Dimming with electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer, Weight: 2.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting