Baldwin L023.LDM L023 Series Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever with Square Rose from the Estate Collection Lifetime Polished Nickel Leverset

Baldwin L023.LDM L023 Series Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever with Square Rose from the Estate Collection Single Dummy: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Constructed of solid forged brass for strength and durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a limited lifetime mechanical warranty (finish warranty varies by finish)ADA compliant leverFinished and polished by handComes with R017 roseProduct Technologies:Solid Forged Brass Construction: All Baldwin hardware begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time.Living Finishes: Baldwin Living Finishes, which include Non-Lacquered Brass, Vintage Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze, are designed to mimic the patina of a well-loved piece of vintage hardware, and as such will change and adapt over time naturally. For those who appreciate the well-worn look of aged door hardware, but still require the strength and durability of a Baldwin finish, Living Finishes are an ideal fit.Concealed Screws: Baldwin Estate Collection knobs and rosettes install cleanly on both the interior and exterior of the door, completely concealing all screws required for the installation. All you'll ever see is the door, and the hardware you've chosen for it—seamlessly co-existing.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: LeftHandle Length: 4-5/8"Handle Projection: 2-5/8"Trim Width: 2-11/16"Trim Height: 2-11/16"Product Weight: 2lb Lifetime Polished Nickel