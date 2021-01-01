From olympia faucets
Olympia Faucets L-7290 Elite 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Mini Blade Handles and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink
Olympia Faucets L-7290 Elite 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Mini Blade Handles and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Discover beautifully designed kitchen and bath faucets from Olympia Faucets. Olympia faucets exceed regulatory standards, are easy to install, water efficient, durable and backed by aLifetime Warranty.Olympia Faucets L-7290 Features:Covered under Olympia Faucets' limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with products from the Elite line seamlesslyCenterset installation - 3 hole one-piece faucet with 4" centersDual knob handles controls the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes washerless cartridge rough-in valvePop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantOlympia Faucets L-7290 Specifications:Height: 2-15/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 1-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-5/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Hole Size: 1-1/8"Maximum Deck Thickness: 7/8" Double Handle Polished Chrome