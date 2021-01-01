From wac lighting
WAC Lighting L-7030-930-WT Oculux 7030 LED Track Head Light Fixture, L, White
Works with standard H, L or J 120v track. See first character of model number for compatible track Die-cast aluminum construction with baffled front cover for glare control HIGH OUTPUT: Max 2025 Lumens. Comparable to 100W PAR38 2 beam angle options included: 50° beam film pre-installed and interchangeable 30° film supplied 350° horizontal and 90° vertical aiming, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting