WAC Lighting L-7011 Oculux L-Track 6" Tall 3000K LED Track Head with Adjustable Beam Angle Brushed Nickel Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting L-7011 Oculux L-Track 6" Tall 3000K LED Track Head with Adjustable Beam Angle Solid die-cast aluminum Oculux track heads are the perfect replacements for halogen MR16's as they offer lower wattage with superior lumen output, over 10 times the rated life span, less maintenance and no projected heat. For use with 120V track. Oculux is available in H, J/J2, and L track configurations. Order according to track layout specifications.FeaturesThree beam angle options included: 50 degree flood by default, interchangeable film for 30 degree narrow, remove film for 17 degree spot beamPerfect replacements for halogen MR16's as they offer lower wattage, superior lumen output, over 10 times the rated life span, less maintenance, and no heat projectionFor use with 120 volt trackConstructed of die cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming to 10% with an Electronic Low Voltage DimmerETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-3/8"Width: 2-3/8"Depth: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 1.11 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: L-TrackVoltage Type: Line VoltageElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 11 wattsLumens: 890Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Brushed Nickel