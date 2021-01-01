WAC Lighting L-1014F Exterminator II L-Track 5" Tall LED Track Head - 40° Flood Beam Spread and 14 Watts Black / 4000K / 85CRI Track Lighting Heads

WAC Lighting L-1014F Exterminator II L-Track 5" Tall LED Track Head - 40 Flood Beam Spread and 14 Watts The LEDme Exterminator II offers superior light output in a compact, unobtrusive design. The Exterminator II collection was developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, with superior illumination, in a compact design.FeaturesThe Exterminator II is available in 14W, 22W, 35W, or 52W, designed for H, J, J2, L, and W track (277V available in W-Track)365° horizontal rotation and 180° vertical aimingDesigned for commercial or residential useDie-cast aluminum construction with a removable front cap for easy change of lenses or accessoriesIntegrated LED lighting40° beam spreadSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerETL rated for dry locationsEnergy star certifiedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional warranty and 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 3-3/4"Depth: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 1.77 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: L-TrackAccessory Type: HeadsVoltage Type: Line VoltageTransformer Wattage: 14Transformer Location: SurfaceElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 14 wattsLumens: 624, 663, 852, 857, 917, or 980Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 100000 Black / 4000K / 85CRI